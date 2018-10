We cast our attention backwards on the musical timeline pretty easily, from hip-hop back to Bach. But before that? A little fuzzy, generally.

And that's why Musica Matrix exists, to share music from the time of Shakespeare and earlier with audiences young and old. The group plays this Saturday (October 6th) at Ashland Springs Hotel.

We hear stories and music from Pat O'Scannell, Shira Kammen, and Lauren Pomerantz.