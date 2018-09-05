Thu 9 AM | Personal History: A Struggle With Christian "Purity"

Jesus loves you, Christians often say. But the nature of the love of his followers for each other is very much up for debate.

Linda Kay Klein grew up in an evangelical Christian family in which young women were taught to hide their sexuality, especially from their male contemporaries. Klein believed that her "purity" was so important that she took multiple pregnancy tests--before she ever had sex.

She relates tales of shame and fear, and eventual awareness, in her book Pure: Inside the Evangelical Movement That Shamed a Generation of Young Women and How I Broke Free.

Linda Kay Klein is our guest on The Exchange.

