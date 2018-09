Nationalism is getting a bad name in parts of the world, especially in the United States, where it is often preceded by the world "white."

Yoram Hazony will not defend that brand of nationalism, but he does see plenty to like in the impulse to defend independent states.

He lays out the case in his book The Virtue of Nationalism, which sees the alternative a kind of globalist "universalism."

Yoram Hazony visits to construct his argument for nationalism.