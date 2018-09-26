Thu 8:30 |Underground History: Britt's Vineyards

"Call before you dig," says the standard warning from the utility companies. That's usually about protecting people from digging into gas, electric, or water lines.

But there's stuff in the ground we can learn from, too, and that's why the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology exists. The SOULA crew of archaeologists is experienced at digging into the region's history, in a very literal sense.

This month we welcome local author MJ Daspit, who's been researching the location of Peter Britt's early vineyards in Jacksonville. SOULA has conducted excavations at Britt's homestead that has uncovered grae seeds from the 1870s.

Listen in; the enthusiasm of Mark Tveskov and Chelsea Rose is infectious.

