It's a part of autumn just as much as falling leaves: the beginning of the Rogue Valley Symphony's concert season.

Big pieces and big players are on the menu for the season, beginning next Friday (September 28) in Ashland.

Music Martin Majkut splits his time between the Rogue Valley, another orchestra in New York City, and home in Slovakia.

He visits the studio to talk about music in the valley... the Rogue Valley.