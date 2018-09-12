Thu 8:30 | Non-stop Media: Signals & Noise

Bob Woodward, of Nixon-era fame, publishes a tell-all about President Donald Trump in his new book. The New York Times publishes its own tell-all in an op-ed written by an anonymous source working near the president. And Nike features an ad with Colin Kaepernick's face overlaid with text that reads: "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Sounds like another exciting month in the media business, up for discussion in our media segment, Signals & Noise.

Our guests, Andrew Gay and Precious Yamaguchi, teach young people about the media at Southern Oregon University.

Listen for a wide-ranging discussion of media topics, everything from books to virtual reality.

