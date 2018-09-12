Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | Non-stop Media: Signals & Noise

By , & & Precious Yamaguchi & Andrew Gay 1 hour ago

Bob Woodward, of Nixon-era fame, publishes a tell-all about President Donald Trump in his new book. The New York Times publishes its own tell-all in an op-ed written by an anonymous source working near the president. And Nike features an ad with Colin Kaepernick's face overlaid with text that reads: "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Sounds like another exciting month in the media business, up for discussion in our media segment, Signals & Noise. 

Our guests, Andrew Gay and Precious Yamaguchi, teach young people about the media at Southern Oregon University

Listen for a wide-ranging discussion of media topics, everything from books to virtual reality.
 

Tags: 
media
Signals & Noise

Related Content

Less News Coverage = More Government Spending

By , & Jun 25, 2018
niekverlaan/Pixabay

Just about anybody who ever worked in a newsroom can share a story about a public official NOT looking happy to see a reporter. 

News organizations report on the business of government, not always a comfortable situation for people in government. 

And a recent study shows that cities where newspapers shut down saw an increase in local government costs, at least partly because of reduced scrutiny of city deals. 

Signals & Noise: Media Faster Than Lightning

By , & Feb 14, 2018

We are not kidding when we say the media landscape changes at lightning speed in today's world. 

Who would have thought major news organizations would quote the purported comments of the president and say "s**thole" on the air?  But it happened, just hours after the last Signals & Noise segment. 

That's our monthly conclave with members of the Communication faculty at Southern Oregon University