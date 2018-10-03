Thu 8:30 | The No Side On Measure 106, Abortion Funding

Oregon already had some of the most liberal abortion laws in the country, before the legislature passed House Bill 3391 last year. That extended state payments for abortions to include people living in the country illegally.

And it made putting Measure 106 on the ballot easier for its supporters. 106 would forbid state tax money from being used for most abortions.

Supporters of the measure--No on abortion is Yes on the measure--visited on October 2nd.

Forward Together and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon are among the groups opposing 106.

Kalpana Krishnamurthy of FT and Sky Loos of PPAO visit to explain their positions.

