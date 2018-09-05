Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | Bring Back The Night: Skywatchers Unite

By , & 45 minutes ago
  • Jacob Frank\National Park Service

You don't have to be an astronomer, professional or amateur, to appreciate the night sky.  It's just pretty to look at, especially when there's less interference from artificial light. 

Dark sky aficionados work to convince people that we don't need to put THAT much light on at night; we can still have security without blotting out the night sky. 

Count the people of Southern Oregon Skywatchers and Lights Out Bend among those who prefer dark skies full of stars. 

Steven Bosbach from Southern Oregon Skywatchers and Robin Werdal from lights Out Bend join us to talk about how to cut down on lights in the night.   
 

Tags: 
astronomy
light pollution

Related Content

Eclipse of '17: The Action In The Sky

By & Jul 10, 2017
Public Domain/Wikimedia

Solar eclipses (and lunar ones, for that matter) scared our ancestors hundreds and thousands of years ago.

Today we get quite enthusiastic about them; witness the buildup to what's being called the "All-American Eclipse," which will be total in Salem and other Oregon cities on August 21st. 

Count Andrew Fraknoi among the excited.  He teaches astronomy at Foothill College near San Francisco and is one of the leading experts on this eclipse. 