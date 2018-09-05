Thu 8:30 | Bring Back The Night: Skywatchers Unite

You don't have to be an astronomer, professional or amateur, to appreciate the night sky. It's just pretty to look at, especially when there's less interference from artificial light.

Dark sky aficionados work to convince people that we don't need to put THAT much light on at night; we can still have security without blotting out the night sky.

Count the people of Southern Oregon Skywatchers and Lights Out Bend among those who prefer dark skies full of stars.

Steven Bosbach from Southern Oregon Skywatchers and Robin Werdal from lights Out Bend join us to talk about how to cut down on lights in the night.

