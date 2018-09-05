Thu 8 AM | Southern Oregon U. Most Bee-Friendly School

Number one and still champion: Southern Oregon University tops the list of Bee Campuses across the country. Which makes sense, because SOU was the first school so identified, adopting the methods of the Bee City USA program.

The Sierra Club recently put out its list of pollinator-friendly campuses, and there was SOU, atop the list again. Several departments and many people contributed to the effort.

Landscape Director Mike Oxendine and environmental science instructor Leslie Eldridge visit with details of the nice things SOU does for bees and other pollinators.