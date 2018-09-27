Related Program: 
Open Air

Terry Robb Live Session Friday at Noon

By 2 hours ago
  • Photo courtesy of NiaSounds

On Friday at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with Portland blues-guitarist Terry Robb on Open Air.

Terry Robb is one of the top acoustic blues guitarists of our time. His signature fingerpicking style has earned him international acclaim from worldwide audiences, music critics and his distinguished peers. Incorporating elements from the Mississippi Delta music tradition, ragtime, country, swing and free jazz, Robb has built a unique blues sound that has made him a legend in his prolific music career spanning more than four decades.

The multitude of awards Terry Robb has received speak to his seminal talent as a blues guitarist. Robb has been inducted into both the Oregon Music Hall of Fame and the Cascade Blues Association Hall of Fame. He single-handedly defined the Muddy Award for Best Acoustic Guitar, winning the honor 19 consecutive years from 1992 until 2011. Upon his retirement from the competition in 2011, the award was renamed the “Terry Robb” Acoustic Guitar Muddy Award to honor his landmark contributions to blues music. In 2017, he received the Muddy Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Robb was born in British Columbia, raised in the United States and currently resides in Portland, Oregon. He achieved greatness at an early age, performing with Ramblin’ Rex of Frank Zappa / Captain Beefheart fame, Canned Heat’s Henry Vestine, and steel­ string guitar icon John Fahey. At age twenty-four, Robb produced and played accompaniment on Fahey’s album Let Go, which received a four-star review by Rolling Stone and led to numerous subsequent collaborations for which Robb served as Fahey’s producer, arranger and session guitarist.

Tune in Friday at Noon for a live session with Terry Robb on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."

Terry Robb performs Friday night at Flappers Wine & Whiskey Bar in Coos Bay, and Saturday night at Jazz in the Canyon in Dunsmuir.

