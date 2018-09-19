Spanish Speaking Oregonians Have Support When Enrolling For Health Insurance

Eugene-based Centro Latino Americano has received a grant to help people sign up for health insurance. The agency has committed to providing equity and access to underserved populations.



For those who buy their own health insurance, open enrollment is the only time of year to sign up for new coverage or switch plans. And it can be confusing, especially when you need support in languages other than English.

Trevor Whitbread is Assistant Director at Centro Latino Americano.

“There are just simply fewer people doing enrollment work for Oregon Health Plan and qualified health plans in Spanish.”

Until now. The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace has funded the agency $50,000 to train staff and provide outreach and enrollment assistance in Lane, Douglas and Linn/Benton counties.

Whitbread says the majority of their work will be direct service.

“When working with our community we find that most people feel most comfortable coming in and just getting support in person.”

Open enrollment for 2019 coverage begins November 1st.

