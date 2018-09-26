Scammers On Prowl For Students And Families Seeking Financial Aid

As families prepare college applications and research financial aid opportunities, officials are warning them to avoid scams through online ads and seminars.



The Federal Trade Commission says some companies are charging $1,000 or more to help people find college money. Some even guarantee customers will score a grant or scholarship, if they pay up front.

But much financial aid information can be found elsewhere for free, warns Beth Anne Steele of the FBI’s Portland Division.

“Don’t let anyone rush you or pressure into paying money to a service to help you find a scholarship," Steele tells KLCC. "If that company is legitimate, then it will still be there tomorrow or the next week.”

People are warned to do their homework and read the fine print before agreeing to pay for scholarship services. And be wary of companies that charge “processing fees” when it comes to government grants.

The FBI says if you've been victimized by a scholarship or grant scam, to report it to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center, or call your local FBI office.

