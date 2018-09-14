Related Program: 
Open Air

River Whyless Live Session Today at Noon

By ago

Today at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with the Asheville, North Carolina band River Whyless on Open Air.

River Whyless is a band much like that titular body of water - a mingling of currents, a flow of time and physical space, all brought together in a murmuring sense of purpose. It is the expression of a group of musicians, three of which are songwriters, who have played together in various forms since their college days in the North Carolina mountains. Their new album Kindness, A Rebel,  is the next evolution of the band's collective voice. Composed of Ryan O'Keefe (guitars, vocals), Halli Anderson (violin, vocals), Alex McWalters (drums, percussion) and Daniel Shearin (bass, vocals, harmonium, cello, banjo), the band found themselves at a bit of a crossroads when preparing music for a new release. "Sometimes each songwriter really differs quite a bit from the other," said O'Keefe. "We had to figure out how to incorporate everyone's writing style into a cohesive idea. These were the five songs where we could find that common thread."

After the "long and arduous, DIY" process of recording their first album over a period of many months back in 2011, the band elected to decamp to Louisville, Kentucky's La La Land Studio to work with Kevin Ratterman (Andrew Bird, My Morning Jacket, Ben Sollee) on their new recordings. "We like to get out of town when we write and record. Putting our minds and bodies in a creative place tends to yield the most honest results. In an atmosphere like La La Land you can eat, sleep and breathe the music you're working on without the distractions of everyday life. I enjoy that," added O'Keefe. "We recorded mostly live with just a few overdubs. Kevin likes to move at a good clip in order to capture that magical, synchronistic moment. He also records to tape and uses all this great gear. Tracking this way was new and exciting to us and, I think it shows in the songs." Recording this way captured the chemistry and intuitive bonds of long-time collaborators hitting their stride. As a band who has toured heavily over the years, it reflects River Whyless as a cohesive unit, where each member anticipates the other’s move, and effortlessly complements it.

Tune in at Noon for a live session with River Whyless on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News." 

Tags: 
JPR Music
JPR Live Sessions

Related Content

JPR Live Session: Sophia Pfister

By Aug 24, 2018

Raised in Ashland, Oregon, Sophia Pfister left rural southern Oregon for the artistically fertile landscape of Los Angeles. Her sultry blend of folk and blues, combined with experimental sonic soundscapes has already captured the attention and collaboration of such musical luminaries as California legend Dave Alvin and lap-steel wizard Greg Leisz.

JPR Live Session: Shawn Mullins (2018)

By Aug 31, 2018

Over the last year, Shawn Mullins has been hard at work on a recording project in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of the release of Soul's Core, which came out July 17th, 1998. That album elevated Mullins' career to a new level and spread his music around the world.

This new release - called Soul's Core Revival - revisits those songs from Soul's Core in two different ways: brand new band recordings with new arrangements, and and second collection of stripped down solo performances; some on acoustic guitar, some on piano.

JPR Live Session: Paul Cauthen

By Sep 7, 2018

I’m a singer not a preacher, but these songs are my sermon,” says Paul Cauthen. “We’re ripping each other apart out there, and forgiveness and mercy are what’s going to get us through. I want to use my voice the best I can to spread that message while I’m here on this Earth.” Somewhere between an EP and an album, Cauthen’s new seven-track collection, Have Mercy, is a showcase of the pure power of truth and love. Building off the success of My Gospel, the Texas troubadour’s breakout debut, Have Mercy pushes Cauthen’s songwriting to new heights as he searches for common ground and peace of mind in an increasingly polarized world.

JPR Live Session: Olivia Chaney

By Aug 17, 2018

Classically-trained singer/pianist Olivia Chaney graduated from England’s Royal Academy of Music, before teaching herself guitar and Indian harmonium, delving back to the inspiration behind the British folk revivalists. She has since built a loyal and growing following as a songwriter and interpreter, both in the UK and internationally, through her acclaimed and eclectic live performances and much lauded recorded works.