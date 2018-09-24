PSU Protestors Call For Disarming Campus Police At Security Building Rally

Around 20 students and activists have linked arms and set up tents in front of the Portland State University campus security building as part of a protest aimed at disarming school police officers.

"We are not leaving," the students chanted Monday afternoon. "Disarm PSU."

Washington, a U.S. Navy veteran, postal worker and father of three was shot and killed in June by Portland State University campus police officers.

Washington had been trying to break up a drunken fight outside the Cheerful Tortoise bar when he was killed. Shortly before the fight, Washington had taken a handgun away from a friend in an attempt to prevent the man from getting in trouble, according to witness statements released by police. The gun fell during the brawl, and campus officers shot and killed Washington after he picked it back up.

The student occupation began with a march of around 200 students, alumni and community members across campus Monday, the first day of fall classes at PSU.

"Say his name," a young woman shouted into a megaphone.

"Jason Washington," the crowd answered.

Protestors paid tribute to Washington by observing two minutes of silence. His wife, Michelle, stood on the sidewalk on the spot where he died and shared memories of her husband.

"His motto was 'God, family, friends, country,' and he lived his life that way until the end," she said. “He was the best man that I have ever known, and I will miss him every second of my life until I meet him again in eternity."

Portland State administrators have hired an independent consulting firm to review campus safety policies. A Multnomah County grand jury ruled against criminal charges for the officers in the shooting.

Washington's brother, Andre Washington, said he wholeheartedly supports the student occupation.

"This will never end, until these guys," he pointed to a campus safety officer, "are unarmed."

This story will be updated.

