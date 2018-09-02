PHOTOS: Honoring Sen. John McCain

The late Sen. John McCain was honored by family, friends and high-profile politicians at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday, following days of public memorials in Arizona and Washington, D.C.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush were among those paying tribute during the 2 1/2-hour funeral service, offering touching — and sometimes humorous — personal anecdotes about their time spent with McCain.

McCain's daughter, Meghan McCain, also delivered a heartfelt eulogy.

"We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness — the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly," McCain said.

Through tears, she said that although McCain was known for many accomplishments — a presidential nominee, a senator and a war hero — she will remember him best for the love he provided as a father.

John McCain, who died on Aug. 25 at age 81, will be buried in a private ceremony on Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Md.

