Oregon Will No Longer Redeem 5-cent Containers

Time is running out for Oregonians who’ve put off turning in their bottles and cans for redemption. Beverage containers marked with a 5-cent refund value must be redeemed before the end of the month.

Beginning October 1st, only bottles and cans with a 10-cent refund value will be redeemable. The value of returnable containers went up to 10 cents on April 1st, 2017. Containers marked with a 5-cent value will still be recyclable in curbside bins after September 30th, but will no longer be redeemable.

Oregon’s first of its kind bottle bill was established in 1971. Since then, 9 other states have passed similar laws.



