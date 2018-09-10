Oregon State Senate Candidate Town Hall Meeting October 11 At SOU Music Recital Hall

Southern Oregon University and Jefferson Public Radio will host a town hall meeting with Oregon State Senate District 3 candidates Jessica Gomez and Jeff Golden on Thursday, October 11 at the SOU Music Recital Hall at 7:00 pm.

Excerpts from the town hall meeting will be broadcast on the Jefferson Exchange on October 12 at 9:00 am.

To submit question suggestions for the candidates email your questions to townhall@jeffnet.org.

Tickets are free. Tickets are available online by CLICKING HERE, or at the Box Office: 541-552-6348.