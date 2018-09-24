Oregon Capitol's Flowering Cherry Trees May Come Down

The Oregon Capitol’s famous flowering cherry trees may have seen their last season.

State officials say the trees’ roots might be causing damage to the roof of the underground parking structure below. If so, the trees will need to be removed.

On Thursday, the Oregon Department of Administrative Services hired a consultant to find out for sure. Officials hope to have an answer by February 2019, said DAS spokeswoman Elizabeth Craig.

The Capitol Mall runs from Court Street NE, across from the Capitol building, to Center Street NE, just north of the bronze Sprague Fountain.

Read the whole story at the Statesman Journal.