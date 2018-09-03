No Holiday For Fire Crews: JoCo Fire Causes Evacuations

Labor Day dawned with fire crews fighting a new fire in Josephine County, and with nearby residents sleeping at an emergency shelter.

The Hugo Road Fire broke out near sunset Sunday near the small community of Hugo, roughly ten miles north of Grants Pass. The cause is under investigation.

By Monday morning, Oregon Department of Forestry reported the fire at 250 acres, burning on private land west of Interstate Five. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office ordered Level 3 (Go) evacuations for Hugo Road and several neighboring roads. Lesser Level 2 (Set) evacuation notices were put in place for additional areas, including Monument Drive all the way to the I-5 Hugo interchange.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared the fire a conflagration before midnight Sunday, allowing the quick mobilization of fire crews from across the state.

Gusty winds could hamper the work of fire crews. The National Weather Service forecast includes wind gusts up to 26 miles an hour in the fire area Monday night.

Fire reports early Monday indicated that much of the fire area was already surrounded by fire lines, though the official containment figure was 15 percent. There was no confirmation on whether structures had already been lost in the early hours of the fire.

The Hugo Road fire makes three for the weekend in Josephine County alone; two broke out along Interstate Five on Friday, snarling traffic for hours.

And late Monday afternoon a new fire was reported near Jones Creek Road, near milepost 54 and one of the Friday fires.