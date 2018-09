Christian McBride - A young musician gets a once in a lifetime shot at the big time.

Karen Gearon - With her fellow shopworkers at the Dunnes Stores, Karen goes on strike and sparks international interest in the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa.

Dr. Mary Claire King - Discovers the inherited breast cancer gene after enduring personal heartbreak.

Ideas for scripting are included below to segue between stories, adapt for your station's approach. NPR news compatible.