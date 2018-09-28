Monday 8 AM | Putting Naloxone On The Shelves

Naloxone can save a person from a potentially fatal opioid overdose. That's why local health care professionals are sponsoring a petition to make a cheaper version of it available over-the-counter.

Even opioid-manfucaturing giant Purdue Pharma has donated $3 million to a nonprofit company that plans to make an over-the-counter version of naloxone, albeit to repair its own image after fueling the opioid crisis.

We hear from local petitioners Sara Smith of La Clinica, who works as the Controlled Substance and Substance Abuse Case Manager, and clinical pharmacist Mark Kantor of AllCare Health.