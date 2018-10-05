Mon 9 AM | Indigenous People Observe Their "Discovery" By Columbus

50 years ago, kids looked forward to Columbus Day, because it usually meant they got October 12th off from school. Times and attitudes toward Christopher Columbus and his "discovery" of America have changed.

Now the day--the second Monday in October--is often observed in honor of the people Columbus found upon his arrival; it's called Indigenous Peoples Day. Southern Oregon University is one of several places that hold special events to mark the day.

Jim Phillips, SOU professor emeritus, visits with information about the impacts of resource extraction on present-day indigenous people in Latin America.

