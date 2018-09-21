Mon 9 AM | How Punk Rock Helped The Wall Fall

Related Program: 
How Punk Rock Helped The Wall Fall

Johnny Rotten had it easy in England. Try being an east German punk with the Stasi looking over your shoulder.

Tim Mohr, legendary Berlin-based DJ and music scholar, has written a history of the underground punk scene in East Germany just before the fall of the Berlin Wall, called Burning Down the Haus: Punk Rock, Revolution, and the Fall of the Berlin Wall.

Punk rock didn't come close to sinking capitalism in the West. But it played a major role in bringing down the East German regime, says Mohr. 

The oppression punk rockers felt from the East German government says a lot about why the Berlin Wall came down. 

The author visits with the story.
 

