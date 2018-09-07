Mon 9 AM | Bumpy Times For America's Favorite Sport

Related Program: 
Mark Leibovich's normal beat for the New York Times Magazine is Washington, DC and presidential politics. But for the last four years he's also been shadowing the NFL, publishing profiles of the game's more controversial figures, like Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and the Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Leibovich says we've hit "peak football," and he sees the NFL's decline in the past few years as a metaphor for the country's political and cultural anxiety. His book is Big Game: The NFL in Dangerous Times

With the 2018 Pro football season just open and President Trump kicking up the flame wars with protesting NFL players, we'll talk with Leibovich about what the NFL's current problems say about America.

 

