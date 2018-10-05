Mon 8:30 | West Coast States Work To Pump Up Post-Fire Tourism

How bad was last summer for tourism in the region? Millions of dollars bad, with cancellations and actual destruction from fire and smoke reaching new levels.

California, Oregon, and Washington tourism officials have banded together as the West Coast Tourism Recovery Coalition, with one major goal: convince potential visitors that it's safe to visit here. That might be tricky, especially since longtime residents have their own complaints about the quality of life in the summer.

Visit California and Travel Oregon officials are assembling plans and approaches.

Linea Gagliano from Oregon and Caroline Beteta from California visit with details.