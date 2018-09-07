Mon 8:30 | The Squeaky Wheel: Used Car Warning Signs

One of the better features of modern cars is that they can tell you what's wrong with them. Not in words, but with computer codes.

The advent of computer diagnostics makes it a whole lot easier to figure out what ails a car. But somebody's still got to fix it, and that's Zach Edwards' business at Ashland Automotive.

Once a month he visits to answer our questions and yours about mysteries under the hood. We call the segment The Squeaky Wheel, and invite you to call or write and be that wheel.

This month: the defects in used cars that should be a sign to walk away.

