Mon 8:30 | The Ground Floor: Fun And Games For Profit

Who knew board games could still be a big deal in the age of video and virtual reality? Jeff DeBoer, for one.

He turned his love for board, card, and table games into a business model years ago: Funagain Games. The company runs physical stores in Ashland and Eugene, but sells games both new and old online to customers all over the world.

Our business segment, The Ground Floor, pays a visit to Jeff DeBoer to learn more about how he got his game business from square one to success.

Jeff joins us in the studio.

