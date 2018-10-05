Mon 8 AM | The Long Struggle Over Medicine Lake Highlands

Mount Shasta is the very visible volcano in Siskiyou County. But a few dozen miles away lies Medicine Lake Highlands, a shield volcano (flatter) that stretches on for miles.

It is geologically and culturally significant, both to natives of the region and beyond. And it is a potential site of geothermal energy production.

As you might guess, the proposals to drill wells for geothermal development met with stiff opposition, both from the Pit River Tribe and the Mount Shasta Bioregional Ecology Center.

Michelle Berditschevsky founded the center and is still very much involved; she visits with an update on recent activity over the geothermal plans.