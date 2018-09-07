Mon 8 AM | Curious: Overfishing And Economics

Protecting animals on the Earth can be a tricky proposition. Case in point: creating marine reserves to protect fish and other ocean creatures.

In the South Pacific, the announcement that reserves would be created in the future actually led to increased fishing before the reserves were established. This is just one impact on fisheries tracked by economist Grant McDermott at the University of Oregon.

He is this month's guest in Curious: Research Meets Radio.

We pick his brain about the effects, intended and not, of conservation actions.

