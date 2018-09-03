Mechanical Malfunction To Blame for I-5 Fires

Originally published on September 2, 2018 7:24 am
Officials with the Douglas Forest Protective Association have determined the cause of several fires that began on Friday evening along Interstate 5 at milepost 163 near Curtin was a failed catalytic converter from a passing vehicle. The six fires burned a combined total of approximately 97 acres.
Crews will continue to work on the milepost 163 fires Sunday as they mop up all hot spots within the burned areas.
