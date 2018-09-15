Losing Speed, Tropical Storm Florence Will Continue Slowly Through The Carolinas

Updated 6:35 p.m. ET

A slowing Tropical Storm Florence continued to creep through the Carolinas on Saturday. At least nine deaths are connected to the storm and that number is expected to climb.

Florence "continues its slow westward trek across eastern South Carolina," the National Weather Service said in its 5 p.m. update on Saturday.

The storm is currently about 40 miles west of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and 45 miles south of Florence, S.C. Its westward motion is expected to continue through the day, but "a turn toward the west-northwest and northwest is expected on Sunday," according to the agency. "Florence is forecast to turn northward through the Ohio Valley by Monday."

Florence came ashore more than 24 hours ago. The storm's maximum sustained winds have decreased slightly, from 50 mph to 45 mph, with higher gusts in heavy rainbands over water, the National Weather Service said. As it continues to chug west, it has slowed down from 5 mph to 2 mph. That means its torrential rains will be felt harder.

Heavy rains and floods

Rains from the storm have already been relentless, and continue to dump a catastrophic amount of water in its path. A record high 30.59 inches of rain hit Swansboro, North Carolina by 4 p.m. Saturday. And although "water levels along the coast of North and South Carolina are gradually receding," the National Weather Service said, additional flooding along the coast is still possible on Sunday.

The agency says southern and central portions of North Carolina into far northeast South Carolina are expected to report an additional 15 to 20 inches of rainfall — with storm totals between 30 and 40 inches along the coastal areas south of Cape Hatteras, N.C. These rains are expected to produce "prolonged, significant river flooding."

"Residents should not let their guard down," North Carolina Emergency Management tweeted.

The rest of South Carolina into western North Carolina and southwestern Virginia is expected to report 5 to 10 inches of additional rainfall, with 15 inches in some isolated areas.

Parts of west-central Virginia and far eastern West Virginia will see "life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding, along with an elevated risk for landslides," according to the agency. These areas will see 3 to 6 inches of rainfall, with isolated cases of 8 inches.

Florence has also generated "life-threatening" swells affecting Bermuda, portions of the U.S. East Coast, and the northwestern and central Bahamas. "These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," the Weather Service says.

The coroner of Union County, S.C., William Holcombe, confirmed to NPR that 61-year-old Amber Dawn Lee died in a traffic accident. Her vehicle struck a tree that had fallen across a roadway. Officials say the tree fell due to the winds caused by Hurricane Florence. Hers is the first death in South Carolina blamed on the storm.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff of Duplin County, N.C. says three people died there due to "flash flooding and swift water on roadways."

At least five other deaths are connected to the storm. As NPR reported on Friday:



"On Friday, a woman and infant were killed in Wilmington, N.C., when a tree fell on their home, according to the local police department. Another victim of the storm — a 78-year-old man — died in North Carolina while plugging in a generator, the state's governor says. "A second man, 77, in Lenoir County, appears to have been killed by a gust of wind that knocked him to the ground when he was checking on his hunting dogs. "In Hampstead, N.C., a woman had a heart attack and debris in the roads prevented emergency responders from reaching her to provide care, a dispatcher confirms to member station WUNC."



Power outages

About 750,000 residents in Florence's path are currently without power. That number is down from about one million early Saturday afternoon, according to poweroutage.us.

FEMA has rolled out a "rumor-control webpage" to combat misinformation and unfounded rumors. Contrary to some rumors, "all service animals are allowed in shelters," reads one post. "FEMA does not have authority to issue or enforce evacuation orders," reads another.

In New Bern, N.C., a town that sits between two rivers, rescuers pulled more than 100 people from their homes to safer ground as of Friday. Another 69 were rescued on Saturday morning, the city said in a tweet.

Dana Outlaw, the town's mayor, told NPR that there had been 1,200 requests to 911 on Friday in 12 hours. "That's very unusual. ... We did everything we could to make residents aware of how dangerous this storm was going to be," Outlaw said.

Craven County, where New Bern is located, issued a mandatory evacuation order.

NPR's Brakkton Booker reported that much of the city remains under water. Some neighborhoods are only accessible by boat. Some residents stayed despite Tuesday's evacuation order, unable to afford hotels or transport elderly family members.

"Some underestimated Florence," Booker said.

Rescue teams from Texas to Massachusetts — including the famed Cajun Navy — are assisting with rescue efforts.

Florence is enormous, slow and very, very wet. Storms get those qualities from warm ocean water and weak wind currents that allow them to suck up moisture and come to a gradual halt over land, dumping water everywhere. Experts say Florence is the kind of storm likely driven by climate change.

"For people in Florence's path, that means a more drawn out and exhausting hurricane experience," reported NPR's Rebecca Hersher and John Poole.

"Across South Carolina on Friday, at least 5,500 people were staying at 59 Red Cross shelters," they reported. "And Florence's plodding progress means they, and potentially many more, could be stuck sleeping among strangers for days more."

