JPR Foundation Seeks Audience Service Coordinator For JPR

The JPR Foundation is seeking an Audience Service Coordinator for Jefferson Public Radio (JPR). The position works out of the brand new JPR Broadcast Center on the Southern Oregon University (SOU) campus in Ashland, Oregon. The JPR Foundation is dedicated to raising funds to support JPR’s mission to feed the human intellectual and creative spirit of Southern Oregon and Northern California communities and strives to build a diverse, tolerant community of informed, globally-aware citizens through fact-based journalism and programs that stimulate civic discourse, inspire community engagement, celebrate music and foster the art of storytelling. JPR is SOU’s network of public radio stations and is an NPR affiliate. The station has a dynamic, team oriented work environment and the Audience Services Coordinator works with staff in all JPR departments. The Audience Services Coordinator provides customer service to JPR listeners and community members and acts has the hub for JPR staff support and office management. The position can be fast paced and requires the ability to track multiple tasks and projects over short and long timelines.

Projected Start Date: November 19, 2018

Work Hours: 25-28 hours/week * $12/hr

Location: Ashland, OR

Physical Demands: Must be able to sit for extended periods of time.

Minimum Qualifications: 2 years of experience in office administration and customer service. Excellent demonstrated organizational and interpersonal skills. Excellent demonstrated verbal and written communication skills.

Preferred Qualifications: BA/BS degree or equivalent. Experience in non-profit donor communication and using donor management software. Experience in marketing and event planning.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities: Demonstrated ability to prioritize and organize diverse projects and tasks. Excellent computer skills, including MS Office applications and web content management systems. Ability to work independently consistent with established policies and procedures.

Duties:

35% Reception/Public Relations: Answer incoming telephone calls and emails; respond to general questions regarding JPR programming, policies and procedures. Greet all in person visitors to JPR, route calls, emails and in person visitors to appropriate staff person(s). Communications may include answering routine inquires for information, regular communications with clients/public and receiving complaints and resolving/redirecting them.

15% Office Management: Monitor inventory and notify Administrative Services Manager of supply needs. Assist with coordinating service requests through SOU Facilities Management. Oversee JPR kitchen area for daily coffee preparation, general cleaning and restocking of supplies.

30% Office Support: Provide general administrative support for all JPR and JPR Foundation departments, including completion of various reports. Assist the Membership Coordinator with member communication and assist in membership database management. Assist Administrative Services Manager. Open and distribute mail. Scan and file documents consistent with established file management systems.

10% Projects/Special Events/Marketing: Work with Administrative Services Manager on projects, special event planning and marketing campaigns.

10% Website Management/Community Calendar/Store: Review JPR Community Calendar daily. Responsible for shipment and/or delivery of books and seasonal merchandise to bookstores, listeners and general public. Maintain inventory and payment records for JPR Store. Work with JPR staff to post items on ijpr.org utilizing web-based content management system.

Contact: Soleil Mycko

Email cover letter and resume to myckos@sou.edu