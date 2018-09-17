JPR Classics Live: Pianist Lise de la Salle Friday, September 28th at Noon

On Friday, September 28th at Noon, JPR will broadcast pianist Lise de la Salle live from the new JPR performance studio.

Through her acclaimed international concert appearances and her award-winning Naïve recordings, Lise de la Salle has established a reputation as one of today's most exciting young artists and as a musician of uncommon sensibility and maturity. Her playing inspired a Washington Post critic to write, “For much of the concert, the audience had to remember to breathe... the exhilaration didn’t let up for a second until her hands came off the keyboard.”

Following triumphs in 2017-18 with Luisi and the Dallas Symphony and a six-week recital tour of the U.S., Ms. de la Salle's coming seasons include appearances with the Atlanta, Austin, Detroit, Ft. Wayne, Quebec, Rogue Valley, and Wichita (complete Rachmaninoff cycle) Symphonies. She will be heard in recital in Aspen, Atlanta, Ashland, and New Jersey and will also be a guest artist with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

de la Salle is in Ashland for performances at the Tutunov Piano Series held at the Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University on Tuesday night, September 25th. Information at oca.sou.edu. She'll also perform as guest soloist with the Rogue Valley Symphony on September 28th, 29th and 30th. Information at rvsymphony.org