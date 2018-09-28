JPR Classics Live: Cassatt String Quartet Friday, October 5th

On Friday afternoon, October 5th, the Cassett String Quartet will perform live on Siskiyou Music Hall.

Acclaimed as one of America's outstanding ensembles, the Manhattan based Cassatt String Quartet has performed throughout North America, Europe, and the Far East, with appearances in London for the Sapphire Jubilee Celebration of Queen Elizabeth II, the Beijing Modern Music Festival, New York's Alice Tully Hall and Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, the Tanglewood Music Theater, the Kennedy Center and Library of Congress in Washington, DC, the Theatre des Champs - in Paris and Maeda Hall in Tokyo. The Quartet has been presented on major radio stations such as National Public Radio's Performance Today, Boston's WGBH, New York's WQXR and WNYC, and on Canada's CBC Radio and Radio France.

Formed in 1985 with the encouragement of the Juilliard Quartet, the Cassatt initiated and served as the inaugural participants in Juilliard's Young Artists Quartet Program. Their numerous awards include a Tanglewood Chamber Music Fellowship, the Wardwell Chamber Music Fellowship at Yale (where they served as teaching assistants to the Tokyo Quartet), First Prizes at the Fischoff and Coleman Chamber Music Competitions, two top prizes at the Banff International String Quartet Competition, two CMA/ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming, a recording grant from the Mary Flagler Cary Charitable Trust, and commissioning grants from Meet the Composer and the National Endowment for the Arts. In 2004, they were selected for the centennial celebration of the Coleman Chamber Music Association in Pasadena, California.

Tune in Friday afternoon, October 5th at the conclusion of the day's featured work (around 2:30) to hear the Cassatt String Trio live on Siskiyou Music Hall.

The Cassatt String Quartet kicks off the 2018-2019 Chamber Music Concerts season at the SOU Music Recital Hall with performances Friday night, October 5th in a program of works by Shostakovich, Zwilich, and Beethoven, and Saturday afternoon in a program of works by Haydn, Schickele, and Borodin. Information at chambermusicconcerts.org or at 541-552-6154.