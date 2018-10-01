JPR Broadcast Center and SOU Theater Building Grand Opening Celebration

JPR and the Oregon Center for the Arts at SOU are holding a Grand Opening Celebration and Open House at the new JPR Broacast Center and SOU Theater Building on Saturday, November 10th.

Join us for a day of celebration with tours, entertainment and complimentary refreshments! Featuring music from the Danielle Kelly Jazz Project and Paul Turnipseed Trio, food by Peruvian Point Food Truck, Rogue Creamery and Ashland Food Co-op and wine donated by Troon Vineyard, Weisinger Family Winery, Kriselle Cellars and Simple Machine.

Contact JPR at jprinfo@sou.edu or by calling 541-552-6301 if you have questions.

Events:

11:00 am - 11:30 am Dedication Ceremony

11:30 am - 3:00 pm Open House

SOU Theater Tours until 2:00 pm

JPR Broadcase Center Tours until 3:00 pm

Theatre Performances:

Small Mouth Sounds in the Black Box Theater at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Into the Woods in the Main Stage Theater at 8:00 pm

For Theatre Performances: CLICK HERE to purchase tickets online or call the OCA Box Office (open 12:30 - 5 pm M-F) at 541-552-6301.