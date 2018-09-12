The future of wellbeing: A conversation with Deepak Chopra

Globally, people are living longer. What are the most compelling ways to ensure a sustainably healthy life? In this exciting live-streamed event, world-renowned author and speaker, Deepak Chopra, will discuss the important connections between mind, immunity, genes and body.

Dr. Chopra will explore how chronic stress and inflammation can undermine immunity and health, ultimately seeking to empower people who wish to nurture their wellbeing over their lifetimes. He also will discuss how these insights play out within public health, particularly as individuals and societies cope with epidemics, environmental threats, superbugs, aging and other challenges.

He will include takeaways from his new book, "The Healing Self: A Revolutionary New Plan to Supercharge Your Immunity and Stay Well for Life," co-authored with esteemed Harvard neurology professor Rudolph Tanzi.

This special Forum presentation will feature Dr. Chopra in conversation with The World’s Carol Hills, following some brief remarks. Dr. Michelle Williams, Dean of the Harvard Chan School, will welcome the audience and introduce the speaker.

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 9 a.m. — 10 a.m. ET Watch live on this webpage

No registration is required to watch the event online. An on-demand video will be posted afterward on this page.

Part of: The Forum's Policy Controversies.

Presented jointly with PRI's The World and WGBH





