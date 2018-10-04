Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: A Constitutional Booster Shot

By 1 hour ago
  • Wikimedia

How good is your knowledge of the U.S. Constitution after "we the people?"  Are you clear on the articles and amendments, and what they do and don't say? 

It's okay to admit that you need a little refresher course, and Michael Stokes Paulsen and Luke Paulsen are happy to provide one.  The father-and-son writing team joined us a few years ago to talk about their straight-down-the-middle look at the document and the debates over it, a book called The Constitution: An Introduction

We get a booster shot of this discussion here.  

 

Tags: 
Federal Government

