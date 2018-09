It's been described as a "movement," but building small structures is nothing new. Tiny houses were the natural choice before humans began building bigger houses.

And Derek Diedricksen began working on small-scale buildings years ago. He gives an overview of such buildings and a variety of uses for them in his book Microshelters: 59 Creative Cabins, Tiny Houses, Tree Houses, and Other Small Structures.

Derek Diedricksen, "Deek" to nearly everybody, visited in 2015, and we revisit the interview.