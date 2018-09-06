Related Program: 
Fri 8:30 | On Stage: A Walk With Walt Whitman

By , & 25 minutes ago
  • Walt Whitman himself, in 1891.
    Public Domain, Wikimedia

Tim Holt usually makes stage appearances with a musical instrument, as in his tribute to the songs of Pete Seeger.  But this time around, Tim finds music in the words themselves. 

He celebrates the poetry of Walt Whitman with a work he wrote himself, "Walking With Walt."  The play is about a man inspired by Whitman's poetry to walk the country. 

Tim Holt walks to a phone to tell us about putting the work onstage at College of the Siskiyous in Weed, this weekend and next.

Director Neil Carpentier-Alting also joins us.
 

