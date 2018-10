We get voices blended in the studio all the time, but not usually blended in song. So it's a rare treat to have some barbershop quartet singers pay a visit.

The Rogue Valley Harmonizers are the host group for "Hee Haw and Harmonies," Saturday at the Craterian in Medford (October 6th).

And the other artists include the group Main Street, international champions a year ago. How do they make such harmony, with no instruments and not so much as a drum?

We find out, live.