Fri 8:30 | Compass Radio For September: Rory's Story

The stigma may be lifting from mental illness, but it's a slow lift. People get help and compassion with a physical infirmity, but often suspicion and fear with a mental health problem.

Southern Oregon Compass House in Medford brings people who have dealt with mental health issues together in a common clubhouse, for support and resources.

Once a month we visit with a club member about living with mental illness, and keeping up the recovery.

This month we hear from Rory about a life of challenge and change.

