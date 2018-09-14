Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8:30 | Compass Radio For September: Rory's Story

  • socompasshouse.org

The stigma may be lifting from mental illness, but it's a slow lift.  People get help and compassion with a physical infirmity, but often suspicion and fear with a mental health problem. 

Southern Oregon Compass House in Medford brings people who have dealt with mental health issues together in a common clubhouse, for support and resources. 

Once a month we visit with a club member about living with mental illness, and keeping up the recovery. 

This month we hear from Rory about a life of challenge and change.
 

Compass Radio

