The composer John Luther Adams is famous for creating works about the great outdoors, many inspired by his years living in Alaska.

Adams won a Pulitzer Prize for "Become Ocean" in 2014. Another work, "songbirdsongs," (lower-case letters deliberate) plays to an audience in Ashland this weekend (September 29).

Tessa Brinkman and Terry Longshore of Caballito Negro perform, with a roster of guest artists.

Tessa and Terry visit the studio with a preview.