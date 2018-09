Oregon recently approved a rule requiring licensed marijuana producers to notify the state when they harvest cannabis.

Growers have railed against the new rule as another bureaucratic step in an already complicated licensing process. But others see it as a means of keeping weed out of the black market.

OLCC Executive Director Steve Marks visited Southern Oregon this week to see how the new rule is playing out. He stopped by the Jefferson Exchange studios during his visit on Thursday, Sept. 20.