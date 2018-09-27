Fri 8 AM | Hospitals And Halloween Makeup

Related Program: 
Think about the supplies needed in a medical training facility: bandages, stethoscopes, defibrillators, makeup.  Makeup? 

True... before health workers treat people with serious injuries, they need to practice on people who APPEAR to have serious injuries.  And that's where the practice of "moulage" comes in. 

It's basically the use of realistic theater/movie makeup to simulate lacerations and broken bones and more.  And it is valuable for training at Oregon Health & Science University

OHSU's Lish Robinson and Dr. Donn Spight visit to describe the training.  
 

