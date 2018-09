Simple concept, difficult execution: bringing peace to all the world. The World Peace Flame was first lit in 1999, and now burns on all the continents of the Earth.

Only one burns in the United States, at the Civil Rights Museum in Memphis. A second one begins to burn in Ashland tonight (September 21), at the Thalden Pavilion on the Southern Oregon University campus.

World Peace Flame Foundation Executive Director Savitri MacCuish is here for the event, and drops by the studio.