Delta Fire Closes 45 Miles Of I-5 In Shasta County, Evacuations Ordered

A wildfire on both sides of Interstate 5 has closed a nearly 45-mile long stretch of the highway in Shasta County.

Northbound I-5 is currently closed at Fawndale Road, north of Redding. Southbound I-5 is currently closed at Mott Road, north of Dunsmuir, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Shasta County Sheriff's Office is conducting evacuations on both sides of I-5 north of Lakehead to the Shasta/Siskiyou county line. According to the Sheriff's Office, an evacuation center will be opening at the Mt. Shasta Community Center, located at 629 Alder St. in Mt. Shasta.

As of 3:30 this afternoon, what's being called the Delta fire had burned 500 acres. By 6:00 p.m., it had grown to 2,000 acres.

Several vehicles have been destroyed on I-5, including at least two large trucks.

The fire is burning in timber and brush, and is exhibiting extreme fire behavior. That means rapid rates of spread and spotting, which throws embers out in front of the fire, lighting new fires as it advances.

Hot, dry conditions with low relative humidity and wind gusts up to 18 mph in the fire area are expected to contribute to continued extreme fire behavior

Fire officials project a rapid rate of spread overnight next 12 hours to the north into Salt Creek and Pollard Flats, east towards Greens Mtn/High Mtn and west towards Damnation Peak and Slate Creek. The anticipate a continued northerly spread impacting additional sections of I-5 and the Union Pacific railway.

Over the next 24 hours, officials anticipate continued spread to the north into Slate Creek, east towards the Hirz fire footprint.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.