Related Program: 
Open Air

Charley Crockett Live Session Today at Noon

By ago

Today at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with Texas blues singer/songwriter Charley Crockett on Open Air.

Growing up with a single mother in San Benito, Texas, the hometown of Tejano star Freddy Fender, was not easy for blues singer Charley Crockett. Hitchhiking across the country exposed Crockett to the street life at a young age, following in the footsteps of his relative, American folk hero Davy Crockett, who also lived a wild life on the American frontier. After train hopping across the country, singing on the streets for change in New Orleans French Quarter, playing in New York City subway cars and performing across Texas, California, and everywhere in between, Crockett set off to travel the world and lived on the streets of Paris for a year before wandering in Spain, Morocco, and Northern Africa.

The blues artist returned home to Texas and released his debut solo album titled A Stolen Jewel in 2015, receiving critical acclaim in Dallas and ultimately landing him a Dallas Observer Music Award that year for "Best Blues Act". A record "rich with Southern flavor, a musical gumbo of Delta blues, honky-tonk, gospel and Cajun jazz," Jewel proved that Crockett, born into poverty in the Rio Grande, had come home to make his musical mark on the South. Crockett, who is described as elusive, rebellious and self-taught, has been compared to legends like Bill Withers, Hank Williams, and Gary Clark Jr.

He released his sophomore record In The Night, an admirable nod to his Texas country and Louisiana blues roots, in 2016 and played over 125 shows that year. “In the Night” and Crockett’s song “I Am Not Afraid” received international recognition by NPR Music as one of the "Top 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing" and selected by David Dye to be featured on World Cafe in late July.

In 2018, Crockett releases Lonesome As A Shadow, an album of all original material recorded in Memphis at the legendary Sam Phillip's Recording Service with Producer/Engineer Matt Ross-Spang. Backed by his band of Blue Drifters, this album was recorded live to tape in the middle of a long year of touring. It's a musical gumbo of influences that showcases the various depths of Crockett's sound.

Tune in at Noon for a live session with Charley Crockett on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."

Tags: 
JPR Live Sessions
JPR Music

Related Content

JPR Live Session: Paul Cauthen

By Sep 7, 2018

I’m a singer not a preacher, but these songs are my sermon,” says Paul Cauthen. “We’re ripping each other apart out there, and forgiveness and mercy are what’s going to get us through. I want to use my voice the best I can to spread that message while I’m here on this Earth.” Somewhere between an EP and an album, Cauthen’s new seven-track collection, Have Mercy, is a showcase of the pure power of truth and love. Building off the success of My Gospel, the Texas troubadour’s breakout debut, Have Mercy pushes Cauthen’s songwriting to new heights as he searches for common ground and peace of mind in an increasingly polarized world.

JPR Live Session: River Whyless

By Sep 14, 2018

River Whyless is a band much like that titular body of water - a mingling of currents, a flow of time and physical space, all brought together in a murmuring sense of purpose. It is the expression of a group of musicians, three of which are songwriters, who have played together in various forms since their college days in the North Carolina mountains.

JPR Live Session: Shawn Mullins (2018)

By Aug 31, 2018

Over the last year, Shawn Mullins has been hard at work on a recording project in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of the release of Soul's Core, which came out July 17th, 1998. That album elevated Mullins' career to a new level and spread his music around the world.

This new release - called Soul's Core Revival - revisits those songs from Soul's Core in two different ways: brand new band recordings with new arrangements, and and second collection of stripped down solo performances; some on acoustic guitar, some on piano.

JPR Live Session: Sophia Pfister

By Aug 24, 2018

Raised in Ashland, Oregon, Sophia Pfister left rural southern Oregon for the artistically fertile landscape of Los Angeles. Her sultry blend of folk and blues, combined with experimental sonic soundscapes has already captured the attention and collaboration of such musical luminaries as California legend Dave Alvin and lap-steel wizard Greg Leisz.