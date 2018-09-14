Can't Bear More News? Take A Break With Funny Wildlife Furtography

By Camila Domonoske 50 minutes ago
  • A wildlife photograBear framing the perfect shot: a polar bear looks through a camera lens in Svalbard, Norway.
    A wildlife photograBear framing the perfect shot: a polar bear looks through a camera lens in Svalbard, Norway.
    Roie Galitz / CWPA / Barcroft Images
  • Drive safe! A grizzly bear holds onto a sign in Alaska.
    Drive safe! A grizzly bear holds onto a sign in Alaska.
    Jonathan Irish / CWPA / Barcroft Images
  • "It wasn't me!" A squirrel extends its arms in Florida.
    "It wasn't me!" A squirrel extends its arms in Florida.
    Mary McGowan / CWPA / Barcroft Images
  • So there! A moose sticks its tongue out at another in Wyoming.
    So there! A moose sticks its tongue out at another in Wyoming.
    Barney Koszalka / CWPA / Barcroft Images
  • Prepare for takeoff! A hyena appears to sprout wings in Kenya.
    Prepare for takeoff! A hyena appears to sprout wings in Kenya.
    Kevin Rooney / CWPA / Barcroft Images
  • Ashamed: A kingfisher hides its head in its wings in Huelva, Spain.
    Ashamed: A kingfisher hides its head in its wings in Huelva, Spain.
    Antonio Medina / CWPA / Barcroft Images
  • This is Sparta: Two gibbons fight in Kaeng Krachan, Thailand.
    This is Sparta: Two gibbons fight in Kaeng Krachan, Thailand.
    Sergey Savvi / CWPA / Barcroft Images
  • The Dance of The Deer: A pair of deer fight in Richmond Park, United Kingdom.
    The Dance of The Deer: A pair of deer fight in Richmond Park, United Kingdom.
    Bartek Olszewski / CWPA / Barcroft Images
  • Got a headache? A female lion covers her face while a male lion looks toward her in Kenya.
    Got a headache? A female lion covers her face while a male lion looks toward her in Kenya.
    Maureen Toft / CWPA / Barcroft Images
  • Need another cup of coffee? An owl yawns as another looks toward the camera in Alaska.
    Need another cup of coffee? An owl yawns as another looks toward the camera in Alaska.
    Danielle D'Ermo / CWPA / Barcroft Images
Sometimes wildlife photographers capture images that are awe-inspiring, thought-provoking, dramatic, emotional.

And sometimes, they catch one moose sticking its tongue out at another.

Yes, it's that time of the year — time for the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards.

The awards highlight the most amusing animal pictures of the year, to draw attention to wildlife conservation.

Last year's winner was a tiny owl falling off a branch. The year before, a fox diving face-first into the snow.

This year's winner will be announced in November, but the 41 finalists have been posted now — and if you visit the contest website, you can have a say in the "people's choice award."

What'll it be? A bored owl? An ashamed bird? A moose clearly crooning a tuneful melody?

Sometimes, a miracle of timing and alignment results in wildlife photos that sound more like the Magic Kingdom than the animal kingdom: a rhino in a peacock-color tutu and a hyena with wings. Two bear cubs dancing the tango, and two deer in a very solemn waltz — or maybe a height-measuring contest.

In other cases, the photos are feats of captioning, as much as photography.

A big-beaked bird yelling right in the face of another: "I GUESS THE HONEYMOON IS OVER."

A hippo chomping down on another hippo's rear: "Should Have Gone To Specsavers."

But, much like a polar bear doing yoga or a squirrel in a split, some of the puns are a bit of a stretch. Like the "Wildlife PhotograBear."

Take a look for yourself. Winners will be announced Nov. 15.

