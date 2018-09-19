California Gov. Brown Rejects Ban On Paying Initiative Circulators For Each Signature

Gov. Jerry Brown has vetoed a bill that would have banned campaigns from paying initiative, referendum and recall petition signature-gatherers on a per-signature basis.

It’s the second time Brown has rejected such a measure, which he reiterated in his veto message Tuesday.

The governor even quoted his previous veto message from 2011, in which he wrote that the measure would “drive up the cost of circulating ballot measures, thereby further favoring the wealthiest interests.”

He went on to say in this year’s veto message that while he understands the potential abuses of the current per-signature payment system, his perspective has not changed since 2011.

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger also vetoed similar measures twice.

The bill’s author, Democratic Asm. Evan Low, says he’ll keep trying to reform a system he believes has “major flaws that weaken its integrity.”

Also on Tuesday, the governor signed a measure to make California the first state to let cities and counties permit and regulate the small-scale sale of meals from home kitchens.

The law, by Democratic Asm. Eduardo Garcia, is a boost for what’s known as “microenterprise home kitchens,” a burgeoning industry powered in large part by the internet.

It took the author two years to finalize the measure, which now takes effect in January. It only drew a single “no” vote, but counties and environmental health groups say they worry about health risks.

